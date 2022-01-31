Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $90.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.75%.

Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had gained 4.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.98 billion, up 14.56% from the prior-year quarter.

TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.19 per share and revenue of $50.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.16% and +7.47%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tyson Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Tyson Foods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.78, so we one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that TSN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Meat Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.