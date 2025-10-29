Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Moves -2.72%: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $50.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.72% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.55%.

Shares of the meat producer have depreciated by 3.98% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.51%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 10, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.85, signifying a 7.61% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.91 billion, up 2.53% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.86 per share and a revenue of $54.83 billion, indicating changes of +24.52% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.77% lower. At present, Tyson Foods boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Tyson Foods is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.4. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.65 of its industry.

Meanwhile, TSN's PEG ratio is currently 0.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.39.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 229, this industry ranks in the bottom 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.