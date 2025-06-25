Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Moves -1.57%: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed the most recent trading day at $54.64, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 0.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.05%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $0.86 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $13.64 billion, indicating a 2.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.9 per share and a revenue of $54.59 billion, representing changes of +25.81% and +2.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% higher within the past month. Right now, Tyson Foods possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Tyson Foods's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.25. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.24.

Also, we should mention that TSN has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Meat Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.35 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, positioning it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

