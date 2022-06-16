Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Moves -1.85%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $82.55, marking a -1.85% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the meat producer had lost 0.76% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 7.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $1.92 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.27 billion, up 6.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.14 per share and revenue of $52.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.39% and +10.94%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% higher within the past month. Tyson Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.21, so we one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that TSN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Meat Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

