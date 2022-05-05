Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Moves -1.44%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $90.90, marking a -1.44% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had gained 1.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.74%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 9, 2022. On that day, Tyson Foods is projected to report earnings of $1.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.43 billion, up 10.02% from the year-ago period.

TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.67 per share and revenue of $51.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.71% and +9.31%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.73% lower. Tyson Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Tyson Foods's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.64, which means Tyson Foods is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, TSN's PEG ratio is currently 1.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Meat Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

