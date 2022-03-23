Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $85.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 6.12% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Tyson Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tyson Foods is projected to report earnings of $1.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.44 billion, up 10.06% from the year-ago period.

TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.74 per share and revenue of $51.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.56% and +9.45%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.49% higher within the past month. Tyson Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Tyson Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.59.

Also, we should mention that TSN has a PEG ratio of 1.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Meat Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

