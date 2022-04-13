Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Moves 1.12%: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $94.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day. This move traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had gained 9.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 9.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.63%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 9, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.84, up 37.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.44 billion, up 10.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.68 per share and revenue of $51.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.83% and +9.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.62% lower. Tyson Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Tyson Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.76. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.76.

Investors should also note that TSN has a PEG ratio of 1.44 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Meat Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

