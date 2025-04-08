Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Tyson Foods (TSN) reached $57.65, with a -1% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the meat producer had lost 5.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.38% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 12.16% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Tyson Foods will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 5, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.85, marking a 37.1% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.1 billion, indicating a 0.2% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.82 per share and a revenue of $53.76 billion, indicating changes of +23.23% and +0.85%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.33% downward. Tyson Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Tyson Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.31, so one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that TSN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.72. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.81.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

