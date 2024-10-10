Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) ended the recent trading session at $58.19, demonstrating a -0.15% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 5.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.64, reflecting a 72.97% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.33 billion, down 0.17% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.23% lower within the past month. Right now, Tyson Foods possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tyson Foods has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.28 right now. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.28.

Meanwhile, TSN's PEG ratio is currently 0.34. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Meat Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.34.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 222, this industry ranks in the bottom 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

