Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed the most recent trading day at $60.51, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.71%.

The the stock of meat producer has risen by 6.11% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.88, reflecting a 41.94% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.1 billion, indicating a 0.2% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.83 per share and a revenue of $53.76 billion, indicating changes of +23.55% and +0.85%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% higher within the past month. Currently, Tyson Foods is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tyson Foods has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.81 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.6.

We can also see that TSN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Meat Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

