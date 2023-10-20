Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $46.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 12.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 4.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.67%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 13, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.33, reflecting a 79.75% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.71 billion, indicating a 0.23% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.28% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Tyson Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.34.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 227, this industry ranks in the bottom 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.