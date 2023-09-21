Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed the most recent trading day at $53.05, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.64% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 0.28% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.32% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Tyson Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 80.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.71 billion, down 0.23% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $53.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of -85.45% and -0.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.61% lower. Tyson Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tyson Foods has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.07 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.41, so we one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

