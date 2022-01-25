Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $90.29, marking a -0.4% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had gained 5.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.58%.

Tyson Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2022. On that day, Tyson Foods is projected to report earnings of $1.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.98 billion, up 14.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.19 per share and revenue of $50.57 billion, which would represent changes of -13.16% and +7.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tyson Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Tyson Foods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.81, so we one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TSN has a PEG ratio of 1.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TSN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

