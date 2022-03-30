Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed the most recent trading day at $88.71, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 5.34% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Tyson Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tyson Foods is projected to report earnings of $1.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.44 billion, up 10.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.74 per share and revenue of $51.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.56% and +9.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.49% higher. Tyson Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Tyson Foods's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.53, so we one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TSN has a PEG ratio of 1.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Meat Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.