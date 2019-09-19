Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $88.17, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily of 0%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 1.69% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TSN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.22, down 22.78% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.10 billion, up 11.05% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.48 per share and revenue of $42.62 billion, which would represent changes of -11.04% and +6.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TSN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.04% lower. TSN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, TSN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.88, so we one might conclude that TSN is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.