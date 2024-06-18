Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Tyson Foods (TSN) reached $55.16, with a -0.81% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.15%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.03%.

The the stock of meat producer has fallen by 8.26% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.60, signifying a 300% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.17 billion, showing a 0.2% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $52.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +92.54% and +0.03%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Tyson Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.68% upward. Currently, Tyson Foods is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Tyson Foods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.58. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.27.

We can additionally observe that TSN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.4. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Food - Meat Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

