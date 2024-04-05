Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Tyson Foods (TSN) ending at $59.05, denoting a -0.72% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

The meat producer's shares have seen an increase of 10.82% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 6, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.35, marking a 975% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.08 billion, indicating a 0.41% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $52.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +75.37% and -0.23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tyson Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Tyson Foods is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.18, so one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that TSN has a PEG ratio of 0.47 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.94.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, positioning it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

