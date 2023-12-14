Tyson Foods (TSN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.76, changing hands as high as $53.49 per share. Tyson Foods Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TSN's low point in its 52 week range is $44.94 per share, with $66.7892 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.27. The TSN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
