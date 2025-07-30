Tyson Foods (TSN) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) ended the recent trading session at $52.92, demonstrating a -1.36% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.15%.

Shares of the meat producer have depreciated by 6.45% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.31%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 4, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, down 17.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $13.63 billion, indicating a 2.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.77 per share and a revenue of $54.72 billion, representing changes of +21.61% and +2.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.34% lower within the past month. Tyson Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Tyson Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.24, so one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that TSN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Meat Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

