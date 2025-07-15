Tyson Foods (TSN) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $52.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.89% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 1.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.97%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.2%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.63 billion, reflecting a 2.06% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $54.72 billion, which would represent changes of +23.55% and +2.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.73% lower. Tyson Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Tyson Foods's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.19. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.24.

Meanwhile, TSN's PEG ratio is currently 0.73. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Food - Meat Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, positioning it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

