Tyson Foods (TSN) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Tyson Foods (TSN) standing at $58.83, reflecting a +0.79% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

The meat producer's shares have seen a decrease of 2.33% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.59% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 12, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.64, marking a 72.97% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.33 billion, reflecting a 0.17% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.36% lower within the past month. At present, Tyson Foods boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Tyson Foods's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.91. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.91.

Meanwhile, TSN's PEG ratio is currently 0.37. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Food - Meat Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, positioning it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.