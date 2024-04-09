Tyson Foods (TSN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Tyson Foods (TSN) reached $59.41, with a +0.54% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

The the stock of meat producer has risen by 6.03% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

The upcoming earnings release of Tyson Foods will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 6, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.35, showcasing a 975% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.08 billion, down 0.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $52.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +75.37% and -0.23%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Tyson Foods holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.12. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.14.

Investors should also note that TSN has a PEG ratio of 0.47 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Meat Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, placing it within the top 3% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

