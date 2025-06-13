Tyson Foods (TSN) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $54.81, marking a -1.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.79%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.3%.

Shares of the meat producer have appreciated by 0.04% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.14%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.86, reflecting a 1.15% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.64 billion, reflecting a 2.11% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.9 per share and a revenue of $54.59 billion, signifying shifts of +25.81% and +2.41%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% higher. Tyson Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.29. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.24.

Also, we should mention that TSN has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.38.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

