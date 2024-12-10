Tyson Foods (TSN) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Tyson Foods (TSN) ending at $62.40, denoting a -0.38% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.3% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Shares of the meat producer have appreciated by 6.51% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.09%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tyson Foods in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.78, showcasing a 13.04% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.48 billion, indicating a 1.18% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $54.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.23% and +1.98%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Tyson Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.21% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Tyson Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Tyson Foods is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.86. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.86.

We can additionally observe that TSN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.94.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, finds itself in the top 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

