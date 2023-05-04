Tyson Foods (TSN) Queued for Q2 Earnings: Things to Consider

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN is likely to witness year-over-year growth in the top line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on May 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $13.6 billion, suggesting an increase of 3.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Tyson Foods’ quarterly bottom line is likely to decline year over year. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up by a couple of cents to 81 cents per share in the last seven days, the projection indicates a slump of 64.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Tyson Foods has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 3.6%, on average. This renowned meat products company reported a negative earnings surprise of 37% in the last reported quarter.

Things To Consider

Solid customer and consumer demand for its brands and products amid rising protein consumption have been working in Tyson Foods’ favor. The company has been benefiting from continued growth in the retail core business. Effective pricing actions are yielding well. TSN is optimize its existing footprint, adding new capacity and adjusting the product mix while meeting customer and consumer needs effectively. We believe that the continuation of these aspects bodes well for the quarter to be reported.



Tyson Foods has been operating amid rising cost inflation for a while, which is marring its margin performance. The company’s international presence keeps it exposed to unfavorable currency fluctuations. The persistence of such hurdles might have hurt Tyson Foods’ performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Tyson Foods this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Tyson Foods carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.85%.

Other Stocks with a Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies, which according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Conagra Brands CAG has an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.1 billion, which suggests growth of 4.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Conagra Brands’ quarterly earnings has moved down 4.7% in the past 30 days to 61 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 6.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. CAG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.2%, on average.



TreeHouse Foods THS has an Earnings ESP of +19.75% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is slated to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $849.03 million, suggesting a decline of 25.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ quarterly earnings has moved up 5.4% in the past 30 days at 39 cents per share, indicating growth of 360% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. THS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 48.8%, on average.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH, is likely to release first-quarter 2023 earnings on May 9, currently has an Earnings ESP of +32.28%. CELH currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $223 million, which suggests growth of 67.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius’ quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the past 30 days at 21 cents per share, suggesting growth of 133.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. CELH has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 69.6%, on average.



