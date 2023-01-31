Tyson Foods (TSN) Queued for Q1 Earnings: Things to Note

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN is likely to witness year-over-year growth in the top line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Feb 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $13,102 million, suggesting an increase of 1.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



However, Tyson Foods’ quarterly bottom line is likely to decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved down by a couple of cents to $1.44 per share over the past 30 days. The projection indicates a slump of 49.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. Tyson Foods has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.4%, on average. This renowned meat products company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 4.1% in the last reported quarter.

Things To Note

Tyson Foods is benefiting from its focus on operational and supply chain efficiency programs. Solid customer and consumer demand for its brands and products amid rising protein consumption have been working in TSN’s favor. Strength in the company’s omnichannel capabilities has also been contributing to the upside. Tyson Foods is seeing continued growth in the retail core business and greater demand in the foodservice business. We believe that the continuation of these aspects bodes well for the quarter to be reported.



However, Tyson Foods has been battling rising cost inflation for a while, which is marring its margin performance. In this regard, escalated cost of goods throughout the business, including feed ingredients, labor, live animals and freight costs, is a concern. Tyson Foods’ international presence keeps it exposed to unfavorable currency fluctuations. The persistence of such hurdles might have hurt Tyson Foods’ performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tyson Foods this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Tyson Foods carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -20.56%.

Some Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Performance Food Group Company PFGC currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 76 cents suggests an increase from the 57 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Performance Food Group Company's top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $13.91 billion, indicating an increase of 8.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. PFGC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.2%, on average.



Freshpet, Inc. FRPT is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results. FRPT has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s bottom line has remained unchanged at a loss of 8 cents in the past 30 days, indicating 61.9% growth from the year-ago period reported figure.



FRPT has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of roughly 88%, on average. The consensus mark for Freshpet’s top line is pegged at $151.1 million, calling for growth of 30.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Kellogg Company K currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3. K is expected to register a top-line improvement when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kellogg's quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.7 billion, calling for growth of 6.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 84 cents, indicating growth of 1.2% compared with the figure reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. K has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.6%, on average.



