Key Points Non-GAAP earnings per share reached $0.91 for Q3 FY2025, beating the non-GAAP estimate of $0.80 and EPS rose 4.6% year over year, beating the estimate of $0.80.

Total revenue (GAAP) climbed 4.0% to $13.88 billion for Q3 FY2025, exceeding analyst expectations by $344 million.

Chicken and Prepared Foods segments drove adjusted profitability gains in Q2 FY2025, but the Beef segment recorded a significant goodwill impairment (GAAP) and ongoing operating losses in Q3 FY2025.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), one of the United States’ largest protein producers, surpassed analyst expectations in Q3 FY2025, with both non-GAAP EPS and GAAP revenue exceeding estimates. The company posted $0.91 in non-GAAP earnings per share for Q3 FY2025, outpacing the consensus non-GAAP estimate of $0.80. Revenue (GAAP) reached $13.88 billion for Q3 FY2025, beating GAAP revenue expectations by $344 million. While Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) and sales continued a five-quarter trend of year-over-year improvement, persistent struggles in the beef business and lower free cash flow provided a mixed backdrop. Overall, Tyson Foods delivered a solid quarter, led by strong showings in chicken and branded prepared foods, despite sector challenges and the impact of a $343 million beef goodwill impairment.

Metric Q3 2025 Q3 2025 Estimate Q3 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.91 $0.80 $0.87 4.6 % Revenue $13.88 billion $13.54 billion $13.35 billion 4.0 % Operating Income $260 million $341 million (23.8%) Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $505 million $491 million 2.9% Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(Nine months ended) $929 million $1,089 million (14.7 %)

About Tyson Foods: Business Overview and Success Drivers

Tyson Foods operates at the heart of the meat and prepared foods industry, producing beef, pork, chicken, and branded value-added items for retail, foodservice, and international markets. It runs vertically integrated chicken operations, while sourcing beef and pork through procurement networks. Brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, and Ball Park anchor its retail preparedness and market share.

The company's main success factors include robust supply chain management, maintaining high standards of food safety and quality, adapting to changing consumer demand, and continuous product innovation. Vertical integration in chicken, investment in automation, and a push toward value-added and innovative branded prepared foods remain in focus. These priorities are central as Tyson Foods navigates livestock volatility, regulatory demands, and margin pressures.

Quarter Highlights: Segment Performance and Major Developments

Tyson Foods’ Q3 FY2025 results showed outperformance in both top and adjusted bottom lines. Sales (GAAP) rose 4.0% from the prior year, coming in strong despite persistent beef sector difficulties. Volume rose 2.4% and pricing was up modestly, while management signaled heavier investment ahead for innovation and brand support in the second half of the year.

The Prepared Foods segment—which covers branded products like Jimmy Dean breakfast items, Hillshire Farm meats, and snacking products—posted a 4.7% increase in adjusted operating income for Q2 FY2025. The Prepared Foods segment saw a 2.3% volume decline, as The adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) for the Prepared Foods segment reached 9.8% for 6M FY2025, and management maintains that ongoing investments in innovation and distribution will support further growth in this segment. They also pointed out the expansion of their snacking portfolio and successful product launches as positive trends.

Beef sales rose 6.9% to $5.60 billion, fueled by a sharp 10.0% increase in average prices, but volumes fell 3.1%. The segment’s GAAP operating loss widened due to higher cattle costs and a significant $343 million non-cash goodwill impairment. Management explained that cattle supply is tightly constrained, limiting production and pressuring spreads. International and Other operations remained small but recorded twice the prior year’s profit (GAAP operating income).

On the operating margin front, the total company GAAP operating margin fell versus the prior year, mostly due to beef losses, while the adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) was relatively stable. Management called out improvements in chicken and prepared foods, while also highlighting a multi-year supply chain optimization project, which aims for $200 million in annual savings by 2030 through upgraded, automated cold storage facilities. There were no notable one-time dividend adjustments; the dividend was reaffirmed, with $524 million paid out year to date (9M FY2025).

Outlook and What to Watch

For FY2025, the company reaffirmed its adjusted operating income guidance at $2.1–2.3 billion. It expects company-wide sales growth of 2–3%. Segment guidance was unchanged, with the Chicken segment projected to deliver $1.3–1.4 billion in adjusted operating income, and Prepared Foods targeted to reach $925 million–$1.0 billion in adjusted operating income. Management anticipates the beef segment will remain a drag, forecasting an adjusted operating loss of $475–$375 million. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) is projected at $1.0–1.3 billion, and capital expenditures are projected at or below $1.0 billion.

Management did not raise full-year adjusted guidance despite the quarter’s beat, citing continued uncertainty in beef processing, volatile input costs, and global macro factors like tariffs and consumer spending. Investors will want to track ongoing transformation in logistics and supply chain, as well as the effectiveness of margin improvement strategies in Chicken and Prepared Foods. The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.50 per share for Class A and $0.45 per share for Class B shares.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,019%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 178% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.