Tyson Foods (TSN) Q1 Earnings Coming Up: Is a Beat Likely?

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN is likely to register a bottom-line decline when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Feb 5. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings has increased 10.5% in the past seven days to 42 cents per share, though it indicates a decline of 50.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. TSN has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 46.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $13.5 billion, suggesting a 1.5% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Factors to Consider

Tyson Foods’ focus on strategic pillars has been aiding. These include driving growth across the core protein platform. The company has been concentrating on merchandising and advertising to support its brands. It has also been benefiting from operational enhancements while making incremental improvements in yield and live operations. TSN’s ongoing productivity initiatives based on procurement, logistics and digitalization have been solidifying the company’s fundamentals. These aspects bode well for the quarter under review.

Tyson Foods, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Tyson Foods, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote

Tyson Foods has been undertaking many operational and supply chain efficiency programs to enhance performance. The company is investing in capacity expansion and automation technology investments. Management continues to accelerate digitalization via supply chain planning and execution processes to enhance customer service. Gains from these endeavors are likely to fuel results in the first quarter.



However, the company has been witnessing weakness in the Pork segment stemming from supply and demand imbalances, which are adversely impacting spreads. Although management is witnessing some improvement in spreads along with reduced grain costs, it is still facing an imbalance between the supply and demand of pork. The consensus mark for first-quarter sales in the Pork segment is currently pegged at $1,450 million, suggesting a decline from $1,529 million in the prior-year quarter.



Tyson Foods has been struggling with weak margins for quite some time. On its lastearnings call management highlighted that it expects to see higher start-up costs and increased cattle costs, which are likely to impact the first half of fiscal 2024 adversely. Also, rising interest rates and inflationary headwinds remain a concern for the company’s margin performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Tyson Foods this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Tyson Foods has an Earnings ESP of +5.60%, and it sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies worth considering as our model shows that these also have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time:



Inter Parfums IPAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.27% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register a top-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inter Parfums’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $329.1 million, indicating a rise of 5.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inter Parfums’ quarterly earnings of 35 cents suggests a decrease of 50.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. IPAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.7%, on average.



TreeHouse Foods THS currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.04% and a Zacks Rank #2. THS is likely to record a top-and-bottom-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $926.9 million, indicating a 7% decline from the prior-year quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share, implying a 27.6% decrease from that reported in the year-ago quarter. THS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.5%, on average.



The Estee Lauder Companies EL has an Earnings ESP of +1.88% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to witness a top-and-bottom-line decline when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Estee Lauder’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.2 billion, which suggests a drop of 9.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Estee Lauder’s quarterly EPS has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 55 cents, which suggests a decrease of 64.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. EL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 110.1%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

