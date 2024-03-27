Tyson Foods (TSN) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Tyson Foods (TSN) reached $58.81, with a +1.1% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.86% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.22%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.51%.

Shares of the meat producer have appreciated by 7.46% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.84%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.35, signifying a 975% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.08 billion, down 0.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.35 per share and a revenue of $52.76 billion, demonstrating changes of +75.37% and -0.23%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% higher within the past month. Currently, Tyson Foods is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Tyson Foods is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.73. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.72 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that TSN has a PEG ratio of 0.46. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Food - Meat Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, positioning it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.