Tyson Foods (TSN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $54.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.42% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the meat producer had gained 6.45% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 7, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 82.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.78 billion, up 2.09% from the prior-year quarter.

TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $53.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -83.39% and +1.18%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.03% lower. Tyson Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Tyson Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 36.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.4, so we one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

