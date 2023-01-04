Tyson Foods (TSN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed the most recent trading day at $64.51, moving +1.43% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 0.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.98%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 6, 2023. On that day, Tyson Foods is projected to report earnings of $1.49 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 48.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.13 billion, up 1.55% from the year-ago period.

TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.36 per share and revenue of $54.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -27.15% and +1.43%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% lower within the past month. Tyson Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.01. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.39.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

