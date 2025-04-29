Tyson Foods (TSN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Tyson Foods (TSN) standing at $60.58, reflecting a +0.78% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.55%.

The the stock of meat producer has fallen by 5.8% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.85, signifying a 37.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $13.1 billion, indicating a 0.2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.82 per share and a revenue of $53.76 billion, representing changes of +23.23% and +0.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Tyson Foods presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Tyson Foods's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.93.

Investors should also note that TSN has a PEG ratio of 0.75 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TSN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

