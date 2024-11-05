Tyson Foods (TSN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Tyson Foods (TSN) ending at $59.26, denoting a +1.61% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.23% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had gained 0.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.54%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 12, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.64, marking a 72.97% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.33 billion, indicating a 0.17% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.36% lower. Tyson Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tyson Foods has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.89 right now. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.89 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that TSN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.37. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Food - Meat Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.37 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.