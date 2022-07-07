Tyson Foods' (TSN) Latest Move to Fuel International Expansion

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN remains focused on undertaking efforts to cater to the rising demand for protein-packed food. The company announced its strategic partnership with Tanmiah Food Company (Tanmiah) — a leading Middle East provider of fresh and processed poultry, other processed meat products, animal feed and health products. Per the agreement, Tyson Foods will acquire a 15% equity stake in Tanmiah subsidiary Agriculture Development Company (ADC) and a 60% equity stake in Supreme Foods Processing Company.



We note that ADC is a completely integrated poultry company that produces broiler chickens while operating hatcheries and feed mills. ADC sells fresh poultry to retailers and food service customers under the Tanmiah brand. Supreme Foods makes value-added and cooked chicken as well as beef products. Its products are distributed in the Middle East, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and UAE, among others. Moreover, Tyson Foods and Tanmiah will invest in expanding the processing capacities of Supreme Foods.



The aforementioned acquisitions will allow Tyson Foods to access poultry supplies across Saudi Arabia to cater to the rising protein demand in the Middle East and other markets. Further, the partnership will also enable growth across the Halal food market. The latest move is in tandem Tyson Foods’ efforts to expand into international markets as part of its strategic growth plan.



Regarding expansions, Tyson Foods anticipates opening seven fully-cooked plants outside the U.S. in the coming two years. Out of these, six plants are envisioned to open in Asia and one in Europe. The plan bodes well amid a spike in protein consumption worldwide. We note that total Tyson Foods sales from international business and exports contributed 14% to total fiscal 2021 sales.

What Else Should You Know?

Tyson Foods is focused on higher protein production to cater to the rising demand for protein-packed food. It boasts a rich portfolio of protein-packed brands, multiplying globally. The company’s diverse protein portfolio, omnichannel capabilities, solid brands and value-added products contributed to the upside in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Tyson Foods’ retail core business lines, including well-known brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm and Ball Park, delivered solid share performance.TSN has been steadily expanding its fresh prepared foods offerings, owing to consumers’ rising demand for natural fresh meat offerings without added hormones or antibiotics. Another area of focus for Tyson Foods has been its e-commerce business, as consumers are shifting to online shopping. Management is constantly looking for ways to improve cost structure, alongside achieving operational improvements and customer service.



Tyson Foods’ latest investments in Saudi Arabia accelerate its strategy of expanding value-added capacity across International business. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s stock has increased 17.9% in the past year against the industry’s 2.8% decline.

