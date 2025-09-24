Tyson Foods (TSN) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $54.46, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 5.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Tyson Foods will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.91, signifying a 1.09% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.96 billion, indicating a 2.91% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.9 per share and a revenue of $54.88 billion, indicating changes of +25.81% and +2.96%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tyson Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tyson Foods has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.8 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.89 of its industry.

Investors should also note that TSN has a PEG ratio of 0.73 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.29.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

