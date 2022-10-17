Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $65.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the meat producer had lost 9.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $1.74 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.26 billion, up 3.51% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.35% lower. Tyson Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tyson Foods has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.97 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.24, so we one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

