Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed the most recent trading day at $67.46, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 10.59% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 14, 2022. On that day, Tyson Foods is projected to report earnings of $1.75 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.26 billion, up 3.51% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% lower. Tyson Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Tyson Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.39, which means Tyson Foods is trading at a premium to the group.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

