Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed the most recent trading day at $68.59, moving +0.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 10.66% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 8.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.93% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 14, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.77, down 23.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.29 billion, up 3.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.85 per share and revenue of $52.83 billion, which would represent changes of +6.88% and +12.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.91% lower within the past month. Tyson Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Tyson Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.66.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.