Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $86.07, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.5% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the meat producer had lost 1.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.6% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Tyson Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.88, down 30.37% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.36 billion, up 7.03% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.10 per share and revenue of $52.5 billion, which would represent changes of +9.9% and +11.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% lower. Tyson Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.42. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.22.

Meanwhile, TSN's PEG ratio is currently 1.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Meat Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.