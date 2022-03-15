Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $85.70, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 9.89% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 7.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.86, up 38.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.44 billion, up 10.06% from the year-ago period.

TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.74 per share and revenue of $51.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.56% and +9.45%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.49% higher. Tyson Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Tyson Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.41, so we one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that TSN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Meat Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.