Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed the most recent trading day at $55.33, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.09%.

Shares of the meat producer have appreciated by 7.14% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 7.22% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of Tyson Foods will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 5, 2024. On that day, Tyson Foods is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 55.29%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.3 billion, reflecting a 0.31% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $52.6 billion, which would represent changes of +68.66% and -0.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Tyson Foods possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tyson Foods has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.32 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.16 of its industry.

We can also see that TSN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.41.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, placing it within the bottom 5% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

