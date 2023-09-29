Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed the most recent trading day at $50.49, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 6.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 5.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

Tyson Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tyson Foods is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 80.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.71 billion, down 0.23% from the prior-year quarter.

TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $53.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -85.45% and -0.08%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.61% lower. Tyson Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.39. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.95.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

