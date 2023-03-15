Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed the most recent trading day at $58.14, moving +1.47% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 5.9% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, down 66.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.51 billion, up 3.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $54.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of -52.46% and +2.77%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.23% lower within the past month. Tyson Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Tyson Foods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.66, so we one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.