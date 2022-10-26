Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $67.82, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 2.23% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Tyson Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 14, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.74, down 24.35% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.26 billion, up 3.51% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.35% lower. Tyson Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Tyson Foods's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.28. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.45.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.