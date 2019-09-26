Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $86.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the meat producer had lost 5.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.96% in that time.

TSN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TSN to post earnings of $1.22 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.10 billion, up 11.05% from the prior-year quarter.

TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.48 per share and revenue of $42.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.04% and +6.42%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TSN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.04% lower. TSN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TSN has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.69 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.01, which means TSN is trading at a discount to the group.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

