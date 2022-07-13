Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $83.03, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 1.43% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.64% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2022. On that day, Tyson Foods is projected to report earnings of $1.88 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.37%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.36 billion, up 7.03% from the year-ago period.

TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.07 per share and revenue of $52.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.54% and +11.59%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% lower within the past month. Tyson Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tyson Foods has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.12 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.9, so we one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that TSN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Meat Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

