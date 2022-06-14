Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $83.92, marking a +0.73% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 8.24% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Tyson Foods is projected to report earnings of $1.92 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.27 billion, up 6.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.14 per share and revenue of $52.2 billion, which would represent changes of +10.39% and +10.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.79% higher. Tyson Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Tyson Foods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.12. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.12.

We can also see that TSN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Meat Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.