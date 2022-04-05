Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed the most recent trading day at $90.19, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 2.93% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Tyson Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tyson Foods is projected to report earnings of $1.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.44 billion, up 10.06% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.74 per share and revenue of $51.49 billion, which would represent changes of +5.56% and +9.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tyson Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.28. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.54.

We can also see that TSN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Meat Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

