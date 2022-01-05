Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $89.72, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.94% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the meat producer had gained 6.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 8.34% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.06%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.98 billion, up 14.56% from the year-ago period.

TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.19 per share and revenue of $50.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.16% and +7.47%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.6% lower within the past month. Tyson Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.13, which means Tyson Foods is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, TSN's PEG ratio is currently 1.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Meat Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

