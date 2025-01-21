Tyson Foods (TSN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $56.46, marking a +1.35% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.65%.

The meat producer's shares have seen a decrease of 3.67% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 3, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.79, signifying a 14.49% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.48 billion, indicating a 1.18% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.52 per share and a revenue of $54.37 billion, indicating changes of +13.55% and +1.98%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% higher. Tyson Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.83. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.83.

It's also important to note that TSN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.83. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.83.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, placing it within the top 4% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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